Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 1,371,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,219. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.