Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 90 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 90 target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 84 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 88 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 88 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 90.55.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

