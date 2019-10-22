Norway Savings Bank Has $77,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $180.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.49 and a 52-week high of $185.23.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

