Norway Savings Bank Grows Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 6,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,608,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 239,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,430. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.98.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $281,061.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

