Norway Savings Bank Buys 1,900 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 186,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 522.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $360,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,400,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total value of $2,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 926,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,212,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,609 shares of company stock worth $25,486,256. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.43. 582,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.95 and a beta of 0.99. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

