NorthWestern (NWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 17.30%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NWE opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.20. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $56.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Williams Capital raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $293,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $40,036.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,470 shares of company stock valued at $589,092. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

