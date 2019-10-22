Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $751,200.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,155,500. Company insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

