Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Northfield Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $38,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,584,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,314 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

