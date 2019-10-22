Northern Trust (NTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS stock opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $3,142,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.99.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.