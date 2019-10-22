Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.47% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 108,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OVID. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

