Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:INDY opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.