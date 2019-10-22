Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,062,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 370.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $203.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.64.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7548 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

