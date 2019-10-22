Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,211 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 176,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 145,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 930.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 141,679 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 57,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. MEI Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.61% and a negative net margin of 819.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Anna White bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

