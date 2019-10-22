Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN) Director Russell Montgomery Richards Buys 444,444 Shares

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN) Director Russell Montgomery Richards bought 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,399.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,152,777 shares in the company, valued at C$781,274.95.
CVE:NRN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.06. 492,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Northern Shield Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00.
Northern Shield Resources Company Profile
