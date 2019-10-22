Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN) Director Russell Montgomery Richards Buys 444,444 Shares

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN) Director Russell Montgomery Richards bought 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,399.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,152,777 shares in the company, valued at C$781,274.95.

CVE:NRN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.06. 492,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Northern Shield Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00.

Get Northern Shield Resources alerts:

Northern Shield Resources Company Profile

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Ontario and Quebec. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver. It holds 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 179 claims located to the north of Schefferville; Séquoi property consisting of 107 claims; Sé2 property covering 291 claims situated to the southeast of Séquoi; Idefix property comprising 241 claims with an area of 109 square kilometers; and 2 gold projects located in the Gaspesie region of Quebec.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.