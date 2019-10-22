North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.86

News articles about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA opened at C$13.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.20. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$10.64 and a twelve month high of C$18.36.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$176.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total transaction of C$65,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,849,550. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,876,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,373,031.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,700 shares of company stock worth $573,628.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.