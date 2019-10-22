North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$176.94 million during the quarter.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.20. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$10.64 and a one year high of C$18.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total value of C$51,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,945,096.50. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$31,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,876,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,373,031.15. Insiders sold 34,700 shares of company stock valued at $573,628 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

