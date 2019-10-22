Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.13 ($48.99).

Get Norma Group alerts:

NOEJ stock opened at €32.64 ($37.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. Norma Group has a 1 year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 1 year high of €56.05 ($65.17).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.