Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NSC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.78.

NSC stock opened at $186.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.72. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $297,275,000 after buying an additional 1,457,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 609.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 552,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $110,205,000 after buying an additional 474,951 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19,302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 376,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,623,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 579.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 358,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $71,378,000 after buying an additional 305,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

