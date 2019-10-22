Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,487 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,487 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

