Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,381 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $394,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $597,880.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,049,280.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,732. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

