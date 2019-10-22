Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,018 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

INVH stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,830.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,696,352. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

