Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Water Works by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,771,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,533,000 after buying an additional 1,293,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $59,360,000. Mirova increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2,355.8% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 428,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 410,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Water Works by 23.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,964,000 after buying an additional 259,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $85.89 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

