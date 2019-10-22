Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $127.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.00%. Assurant’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,863,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

