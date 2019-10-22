Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 24,990 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,990 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Celanese by 75.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 31.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.11.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $118.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,360. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $82.91 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

