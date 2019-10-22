Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $27.71 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,462,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.62. The company had a trading volume of 288,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,925. The company has a market capitalization of $260.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.82. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $240.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

