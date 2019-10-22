Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,902 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,350 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,396 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,444 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,312,942 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $146,617,000 after buying an additional 740,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 143,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $29,059.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $62,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

