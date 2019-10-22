Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 47.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 14,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 612,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

