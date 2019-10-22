Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 117,987 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

WFC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. 666,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,727,004. The company has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

