NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) PT Raised to $22.00 at DA Davidson

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) had its target price upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EGOV. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NIC stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,831. NIC has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIC news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

