NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Major Shareholder Sells $2,403,568.72 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 30,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $2,403,568.72. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE NGM opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,691,000. Svennilson Peter bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.