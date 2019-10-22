Nexus Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003312 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $521,882.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

