NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $8.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.38. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $232.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.52. The company has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $234.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.