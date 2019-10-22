NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.38. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-10.75 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $234.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

