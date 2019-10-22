NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $242.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $231.00 to $242.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.00.

NEE stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.93. The company had a trading volume of 205,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,214. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $234.27. The company has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.80 and a 200 day moving average of $209.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

