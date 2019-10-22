NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.12. The company had a trading volume of 185,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,214. The company has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $234.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 93,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,897,168.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.