NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 81 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

