NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,849 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Rollins by 782.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Rollins by 1,490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Rollins by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 6.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 70.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

