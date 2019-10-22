NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $372,000 Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Nike were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,763,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,426,314,000 after acquiring an additional 183,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.98.

NYSE:NKE opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

