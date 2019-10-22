NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $353,000 Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.15.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $577.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $609.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.80, for a total transaction of $69,415.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,347.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

