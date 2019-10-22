Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

NHF stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.