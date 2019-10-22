Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 95.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

