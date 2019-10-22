New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $121.40 and last traded at $110.73, with a volume of 341768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.56.

The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.