Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.11.

NFLX stock traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,924,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,633,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.98. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

