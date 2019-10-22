Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.10.

NEOS opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.92. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

