National Bank Financial Lowers Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to $48.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU opened at $30.64 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 83.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.