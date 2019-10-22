National Bank Financial Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$70.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$46.75 to C$55.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.92.

KL stock opened at C$57.30 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$23.98 and a one year high of C$67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion and a PE ratio of 32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.19.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$376.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.7318516 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

