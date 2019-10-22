NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.05, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities has a twelve month low of A$0.55 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of A$0.92 ($0.65).

In other NAOS Small Cap Opportunities news, insider Warwick Evans acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.66 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$66,200.00 ($46,950.35).

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

