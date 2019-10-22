Namecoin Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005652 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Tux Exchange and C-Patex. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $812.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Poloniex, C-Patex, WEX, Bitsane, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

