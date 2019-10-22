Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will announce $132.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.70 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $135.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $548.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $544.50 million to $557.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $562.40 million, with estimates ranging from $550.81 million to $575.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Myers Industries’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 61,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,595. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 221,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,607,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 109,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

