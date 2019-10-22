Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €260.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €217.95 ($253.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

